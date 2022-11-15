Major AEW star's chants break out during The Rock's real-life cousin's match on WWE RAW

Top AEW star Keith Lee's name was chanted during a match-up between Mia Yim and The Rock's cousin Tamina Snuka earlier on WWE RAW.

Yim returned to the promotion last week and attacked Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, revealing herself as The O.C.'s newest recruit. The move elicited a response from her husband, Keith Lee, as well.

Earlier, the WWE Superstar wrestled her first match in nearly two years against Tamina. Ripley and Dominik Mysterio watched the match from the outside, witnessing how the former Retribution member operates.

In the end, Yim won her first match on WWE RAW in years by executing the Eat Defeat on The Rock's real-life cousin.

However, one glaring aspect of the match was how fans started chanting for Yim's husband, Keith Lee. It broke out during the bout, seemingly indicating that fans weren't keen to see the female star.

iBeast @ibeastIess Keith Lee chants while Mia Yim is wrestling is crazy disrespectful Keith Lee chants while Mia Yim is wrestling is crazy disrespectful 😭😭

The Limitless One is currently an AEW star and will participate in a championship match at Full Gear this Saturday. He and Swerve Strickland will face the defending tag team champions, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

What are your thoughts on Keith Lee's name breaking out during his wife Mia Yim's match against Tamina Snuka earlier on RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

