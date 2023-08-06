Creative misled fans during major Jeff Hardy storyline, reveals former WWE writer (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer recently spoke about how the fans got were swerved during a major storyline involving fan favorite Jeff Hardy.

The former writer is none other than Vince Russo who has worked for WCW, WWE, and also TNA. During his tenure with TNA, Russo was on the creative team when the company began to tease the arrival of "They" on 10.10.10 at Bound for Glory 2010.

The arrival of "They" was made official during the main event of Bound for Glory 2010 where Jeff Hardy faced Kurt Angle and Mr. Anderson for the vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

During the match, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff made their shocking appearances and helped Jeff Hardy win the match and become the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion which also resulted in the shocking heel turn of Hardy.

After the match it was revealed that Abyss, Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Jeff Jarrett, and Jeff Hardy has formed a faction together. Nobody saw this coming and Russo revealed how him and they creative team played with the minds of the fans and led them into a completely different direction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaw podcast, Former TNA writer, Vince Russo talked about the infamous storyline.

"What we were doing was, we were leading them in other directions where the spotlight was not on Jeff at all. So when Jeff round-up turning, it absolutely came out of nowhere." [From 04:39 to 04:55]

Vince Russo on Chris Jericho jumping from WCW to WWE

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo recently spoke about the discussions he had with AEW Star Chris Jericho in 1999.

Jericho made his WWE debut on the August 9, 1999, episode of RAW interrupting then most electrifying man in the company, The Rock in the process.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo recalled how got contacted by a WWE attorney before speaking with Jericho.

"He wasn't happy, his contract was up, he contacted me," Russo said. "It was cool and legal for me to talk to him. We had several conversations talking about what was gonna happen when his contract expired. We discussed the countdown, the entrance (…) I can't recall a hundred percent [who created Jericho's countdown entrance], but I do think it was his [idea]." [From 02:51 to 03:15]

