"Criminally underrated"- Adam Cole on former champion

Adam Cole debuted for AEW at All Out 2021 and aligned himself with The Elite immediately. AEW has a deep roster and the former NXT champion believes Frankie Kazarian is a "criminally underrated" member of that roster.

The Panama City Playboy spoke to TV Insider ahead of AEW Dynamite and spoke about his in-ring debut against the former AEW tag team champion:

"I am the biggest Frankie Kazarian fan. I’ve known him for a really long time. In many ways, I think he is criminally underrated. When he is out there, he delivers every time. It has been years since we’ve worked together. As far as a first opponent in AEW, there is nobody better than him. I’m elated at the idea of getting in there with him and showing the AEW what I can do. It’s a perfect debut," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole's words hold merit as Frankie Kazarian is one of the most decorated stars in AEW. He was one of the biggest names in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and has made a name for himself all over the world. He's a quintessential professional backstage and just like he was for Christian Cage, he's the perfect first opponent for Adam Cole.

Adam Cole and Frankie Kazarian are set to collide on AEW Dynamite

During last week's AEW Dynamite, The Elite tried to ambush Bryan Danielson but Jurassic Express, Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian made the save as an all-out brawl broke out. Moments later it was announced that Adam Cole's in-ring debut in AEW will be against The Elite Hunter.

The former SCU member is one of the most reliable workers in AEW and Adam Cole is one of the best in the world. The match is almost guaranteed to be a great one. Where Adam Cole goes after this match is the burning question.

