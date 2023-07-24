"Cry me a river" - Julia Hart reacts after former WWE Superstar seemingly retires on AEW Collision

AEW star Julia Hart had a very evil reaction to a WWE veteran possibly retiring on Collision. The talent in question is Billy Gunn.

The Acclaimed and Gunn challenged House of Black for the trios titles on the latest edition of the Saturday night show. The champions won relatively easily after Malakai Black hit the Black Mass on Billy Gunn.

Post-match, Black whispered something to the former DX member, who started unlacing his boots shortly after. He left them in the middle of the ring and walked to the backstage area as The Acclaimed looked confused. It has led to speculation may have retired, but most likely as part of a storyline.

House of Black's Julia Hart took to Twitter to make fun of Billy Gunn's possible retirement and shared a three-word message. You can check out her post below.

"Cry me a river," tweeted Julia Hart.

WWE veteran Billy Gunn recently opened up on still being an active performer

While speaking during his interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunn said that his passion for the business keeps him going, even after a 34-year career.

The WWE legend added that he likes to look good whenever he performs in front of pro wrestling fans.

"I think you just said it right there, it’s the passion you have for this business. I look at it this way: If I’m still gonna go out there in little-bitty lips shorts and high heel white boots? I might wanna look kinda good! So, I don’t wanna look like a slob when I go out there, that just isn’t Billy Gunn! That just isn’t him." [From 03:58 onward]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Billy Gunn after the latest events on AEW Collision.

Do you think the WWE veteran has retired for real in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

