Current AEW champion crosses new milestone in record-setting reign

AEW has seen astonishing levels of success in its four years of existence, and much of that is due to its champions providing drama and excitement in their title defenses. While the likes of Jon Moxley and Jade Cargill have made history in the young company, International Champion Orange Cassidy has eclipsed them with his current reign.

Orange Cassidy won the AEW International Championship in October of last year and defended it for the 30th time on the most recent episode of AEW Rampage. The Freshly Squeezed star holds the record for most title defenses in the company, recently surpassing Jade Cargill's 25 defenses of the TBS Title.

Orange Cassidy's reign has also featured the most defenses of a secondary title since John Cena's legendary United States Championship reign in 2015. The Best Friends star's 30 televised defenses add up to more than double Cena's 14 during that period.

Orange Cassidy is set to compete in a Stadium Stampede match at tomorrow's historic All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy recently surpassed WWE's Roman Reigns in title defenses

While it's not AEW's world title, the International Championship has been given plenty of prestige by Orange Cassidy's fierce and frequent defenses. The star recently matched the number of defenses made by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at 29. With his latest defense on Collision, Cassidy has surpassed The Tribal Chief.

Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and the WWE Champion since last year's WrestleMania 38. Despite being on a somewhat part-time schedule these days, the sheer length of The Tribal Chief's reign has allowed him to rack up a staggering amount of defenses.

There's no telling how long Orange Cassidy can keep it up, but with the International Championship not being defended at this weekend's All In pay-per-view, he'll remain the champion at least until next week. Perhaps the Freshly Squeezed star will be gunning for The Tribal Chief's 1,000-day milestone next.

