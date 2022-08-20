"A Lot of people in that company they opened their eyes" - Current AEW Champion explains how Sasha Banks set an example by walking out of WWE

AEW Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, has explained how Sasha Banks set an example when she walked out of WWE.

A few months ago, The Boss and her long-term tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of the company due to their rumored issues with the creative team. Due to this, the duo were forced to vacate their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez on KXST 1140 The Bet Las Vegas, Rosa explained how Sasha Banks' move might've opened the eyes of numerous other WWE Superstars and how she might've 'set the tone'.

"One of my best friends said it best, he just sent me a text message, 'When something doesn't fit you anymore, it doesn't fit anymore.' That's it, that's what happened. She made that statement and it paid off for her. For some people, it wouldn't pay off because they don't have that status. She has that status where, she could have gone anywhere. For some people, that's not an option. Let's be real about that, too. When you have that option and you can make that statement, go for it, because it's going to set the tone for other people who are like, 'I don't have the status, but she did it, I can do it too' or they feel more comfortable. "

Rosa further discussed the options Banks has in comparison to other stars, and how her taking a stand would help encourage others to do the same.

"It paid off for them and she could have gone any other way, she could have gone to acting because she was already doing that or whatever else because she's at that point in her career where she has options. Some people don't have any options. I hope with that, I know a lot of people in that company they opened their eyes. She set the tone for other women and other guys, 'this is not right,'" said Rosa. [H/T: Fightful]

Thunder Rosa previously expressed her desire to face Sasha Banks

Thunder Rosa has expressed her desire to face Sasha Banks in the past.

During a virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store, the reigning AEW Women's Champion admitted that she would be open to the idea of crossing paths with The Boss and welcomed the challenge.

Rosa said:

"I told you, I’m not afraid of nobody. If Sasha wants – if ‘The Boss’ wants some from La Mera Mera, she got it, she got it coming. Hell yeah. That’s how I do.”

Rosa is currently set to face former WWE Superstar Toni Storm at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. She will be defending her AEW Women's Championship.

Would you like to see a match between Thunder Rosa and Sasha Banks? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell