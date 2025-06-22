Current AEW champion has officially left major faction

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada is all set to face International Champion Kenny Omega in a championship unification match at All In: Texas 2025. During the contract signing of this much-anticipated dream encounter at the Summer Blockbuster edition of AEW Dynamite on June 11, 2025, Okada, accompanied by Don Callis, betrayed Omega by attacking him with a security baton and an elbow drop onto a stretcher, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

Ad

On the June 21, 2025, episode of AEW Collision, Callis introduced Okada as the newest member of his faction. This formally marked the end of Kazuchika Okada in The Elite faction. He joined the group on March 6, 2024, during an episode of Dynamite. The Rainmaker's signing was announced by The Young Bucks, who introduced him as a full-time AEW talent and the newest member of The Elite.

Kazuchika Okada turned heel by attacking Eddie Kingston, aligning with The Young Bucks, who also fired Kenny Omega and suspended Hangman Page from the group in the same episode. All of these events significantly reduced the faction’s size, and with Okada leaving for the Don Callis Family, Jack Perry and The Young Bucks are the only three members that still remain in the group.

Ad

Trending

These details have also been reflected in AEW’s official roster page. You can check it out below:

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo says fans don’t care about Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega at AEW All In

As mentioned earlier, International Champion Kenny Omega and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will take on each other in a winner-takes-all match at AEW All In. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently made some comments about fan perception regarding the bout.

Ad

While speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he pointed out that most casual fans have no idea who Okada is, and those who know Kenny Omega don’t care about him, making the matchup an uninteresting affair.

“It’s not interesting at all. Not one casual fan knows who Okada is, and those that know who Kenny Omega is don’t care about him. So the answer is, is a big fat no, bro,” Russo said. [From 2:27 onwards]

Ad

Omega and Okada have faced each other multiple times throughout their storied careers. They have had four singles matches so far, where Omega leads with two victories and a defeat, and their match at NJPW Dominion 2017 ended in a time-limit draw. They will be facing each other for the first time in AEW, and the stakes couldn’t have been any higher. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More