Current AEW champion reveals what plans they have for Adam Copeland (Edge)

The wrestling world is still buzzing after seeing the AEW debut of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st. But which of the company's champions already has some plans in mind for The Rated-R Superstar?

After weeks of rumors and rumblings, the WWE Hall of Famer made his All Elite Wrestling debut by confronting his long-time partner and friend Christian Cage, siding with Darby Allin and Sting in the process.

Edge's contract with WWE had expired that weekend, meaning that, unlike stars who are released by World Wrestling Entertainment, Copeland didn't have to sit through a non-compete clause and was free to work as soon as possible.

Expand Tweet

Given his wealth of knowledge and experience, Adam Copeland is going to be high on people's lists of dream opponents and partners in AEW. Which is why current World Trios Champion Anthony Bowens has already started planning some interesting segments. Here's what he had to say on the In the Kliq podcast:

"I'm excited, man. You can see the energy that guy brings and you see how excited the fans were, the company, and everybody out there is just as excited. Hopefully, we get opportunities to make some memories with Adam in the ring. You know, a '5-second scissor,' a 'live scissors celebration,' there's so many things we can do with him. Of course, I'd love to get into the ring and square up with him one day. So I'm very excited to have Adam, and I can't wait to see what all unfolds." [H/T Fightful]

Adam Copeland (Edge) will make his in-ring debut next week on AEW Dynamite

It's safe to say that the former Edge is wasting no time in getting his hands dirty in AEW, as he has already got his first opponent set in stone.

On the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite that takes place on October 10th, Adam Copeland will make his in-ring debut for AEW as he takes on former TNT and Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus, Christian Cage's right arm of destruction.

Expand Tweet

The "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT for the second consecutive year, with both shows set to be filled with notable moments and matches.

Do you think Adam Copeland will beat Luchasaurus? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.