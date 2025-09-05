Current AEW champion sends a message after taking out Kenny Omega on Dynamite

Kenny Omega had been a constant fixture for AEW television programming since making his return to the ring earlier this year. However, he was recently taken out of action by a current champion, who afterwards, sent out a message.

The aforementioned star, who is the reigning TNT champion, is Kyle Fletcher. On the September 3 edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega teamed up with "Hangman" Adam Page and JetSpeed to battle The Young Bucks and The Don Callis Family in the main event. Not only did Omega's side ended up losing the match, but he was subjected to an attack after the bout.

Furthermore, the ending of the assault saw Kyle Fletcher plant The Best Bout Machine with a Brainbuster off the top rope and through a table. This led to the former AEW World Champion being taken out on a stretcher, with a report stating that Kenny Omega is taking time off, which had been planned for a while, and is reportedly dealing with some pain.

On the other hand, Kyle Fletcher seems laser-focused on taking AEW by storm in Omega's absence. After this week's Dynamite events, The Protostar took to his Instagram to hint that he was ready to take things to the next level.

"I want the weight of the world on these shoulders."

AEW star Kenny Omega shut down rumors regarding his health

After the attack on Kenny Omega on Dynamite this week, there had been major concerns and rumors regarding his health. The Cleaner, however, cleared the air via his X about being in serious pain and warned everyone about false rumors.

"Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls. I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you," he wrote.

With Omega reportedly out for an extended period, it remains to be seen when the fans can see him back in AEW.

