Current AEW champion threatened with a fine by management

A current champion of AEW was threatened with a fine by a couple of stars occupying management positions in the Tony Khan-led company.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson interrupted Eddie Kingston during his backstage interview with Renee Paquette on the February 28, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The duo carried baseball bats, seemingly looking for their Revolution 2024 opponent, Sting.

Nicholas Jackson called out Kingston for condemning their attack on The Icon earlier in the month. He threatened the Continental Champion with a fine if he commented on The Young Bucks' actions again in the future.

Matthew Jackson berated Kingston for his presentation and suggested that The Mad King dresses like a champion. The AEW EVPs also contemplated implementing a company-wide dress code before continuing their search of Sting.

Expand Tweet

Eddie Kingston will defend the Continental Crown Championship against Bryan Danielson at Revolution 2024. The Young Bucks will challenge Darby Allin and Sting for the World Tag Team Titles in the latter's retirement bout at the same pay-per-view.

Can Eddie Kingston retain the Continental Crown Titles at Revolution 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!