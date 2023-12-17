Current AEW champions return for the first time since being attacked by The Devil’s henchmen

After suffering a brutal backstage attack by The Devil and his masked assailants weeks ago, the current major champions finally made their AEW TV return on the most recent episode of Collision.

The champions in question are none other than AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn captured the title earlier this year at the All In event and have been holding it ever since. However, they have been absent from television after a major attack.

Several weeks ago, The Devil and his masked henchmen took out Caster, Bowens, and Gunn backstage by putting them through a glass despite MJF trying to save them. Ever since the brutal assault, The Acclaimed was badly missed by fans on AEW TV for weeks amidst their absence.

The trio's champions finally made their return on TV during a backstage segment on the most recent episode of Collision. They addressed the attack on them by The Devil and promised retribution on the group of attackers in the future as well.

Moreover, they also got interrupted by Top Flight, who challenged them to the trio's title match, and the match is set to take place next week on Collision. It remains to be seen who walks out as champions.

Do you think the Acclaimed will successfully defend their title next week? Sound off in the comments below.