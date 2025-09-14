Current AEW name reflects on WWE Superstar’s historic victory over Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan has had a lot of iconic matches in WWE. But his battle with Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 stands out as one of the most historic matches of his WWE career. That match had an immense impact on the WWE Universe in 2019, and recently, a major AEW name reflected on this epic showdown.

Hurt Syndicate's MVP talked about Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. In 2019, Kingston was involved in a deeply emotional storyline with Daniel Bryan. It transcended into "KofiMania," where fans were rooting for Kofi to become the WWE Champion after years of his hard work in WWE. During this time, a video went viral where MVP was seen emotional over Kingston's win.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the AEW star said that Kofi's win was a burst of emotion for him. MVP added that he holds a lot of respect for The New Day member, and to see him getting the fruits of his hard work was an opportunity of a lifetime for him. With an empathetic tone, the 51-year-old said:

"There were a whole bunch of emotions going on at once. To see this guy that I hold so much respect for, who’s an awesome human being, tremendously talented, and the role that he was filling. Booker T was somebody for a lot of people. But here’s a whole new generation. And it was just such a beautiful, organic moment. There was just a lot of emotion going on. And I was just proud and happy for my friend." [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the full interview below:

MVP also highlighted that the WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was a top star for a lot of people. But for the people of this generation, Kofi Kingston did something that transcended into an emotional and memorable moment in professional wrestling.

AEW's MVP details why Kofi Kingston's win over Daniel Bryan was such a big moment

Kofi Kingston's WWE Champion victory at WrestleMania 35 over Daniel Bryan is still considered to be one of the biggest wins in WWE history. It had a huge impact on the culture and the fans all around the globe. MVP discussed why it was such a big moment for the fans and the industry.

In the same interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Hurt Syndicate member said that there was never a WWE Champion who was a man of color with dreadlocks. The former WWE star believes that representation is necessary to capture the truest essence of sports entertainment.

"So in that moment, wrestling has always been this beautiful space where you can celebrate your hero, but there are wrestling fans all around the world that never had a man of color with dreadlocks hold the coveted championship." he said [H/T Fightful]

Following his win over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, Kingston went on to have an amazing title reign of 180 days before dropping it to Brock Lesnar.

