Current AEW star admits he has watched a 'little bit' of WWE since Cody Rhodes' return

AEW star Wardlow recently shared that he has followed a bit of WWE since Cody Rhodes' return to the promotion.

The American Nightmare left All Elite Wrestling in February this year. He made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins. He has been a main feature on Monday Night RAW and has since defeated the Kingslayer again at WrestleMania Backlash.

Mr. Mayhem made an appearance on Superstar Crossover where he was chatting with Josh Martinez. He stated that the former TNT champion joining Vince McMahon's promotion is the reason he has started watching WWE.

I mean, I’ll be honest, you know, I mentioned Cody [Rhodes], I feel like him going there [WWE] has been the reason I’ve kind of, you know, watched a little bit, because I got into the business late...there’s nobody I watch on WWE that I’d know personally other than Cody. So him going back has caused me to watch a few things just to see what he’s doing over there, Wardlow said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Cody Rhodes and Wardlow faced each other in the first ever steel cage match in AEW history. Mr. Mayhem came up short during that encounter.

You can check out the results for last week's edition of Rampage here.

Wardlow is very happy with his current singles run in AEW

Speaking on the same edition of Superstar Crossover, Wardlow shared his thoughts on his first singles run in All Elite Wrestling.

Mr. Mayhem stated that it is better than he could have ever imagined.

"I think even this is exceeding my expectations. I couldn’t have wrote myself a better future than what I’m currently living. Or I guess I should say I couldn’t have wrote a better reality for what I’m currently living. I wouldn’t change a single thing that has happened or a single thing that is happening right now,” Wardlow added.

Wardlow is currently locked in a feud with his former employer MJF. The two will finally have a match this week on AEW Dynamite.

Who do you think will win the match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande