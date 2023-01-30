Current AEW star breaks silence after being spotted with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 

Cody Rhodes recently took part in WWE's annual Royal Rumble and after entering the bout at number 30, The American Nightmare walked away as the winner. However, images of Ricky Starks accompanying Rhodes backstage soon leaked, and the Absolute star finally broke his silence.

It's currently unclear when Ricky Starks' AEW contract will expire, but his appearance backstage at the Royal Rumble has already fueled rumors that he might be the first star to follow Cody Rhodes into WWE.

After the picture went viral online, Starks finally addressed it on Twitter, making a callback joke to an old WWE storyline.

"Damn they brought back GTV," Starks tweeted.

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones Damn they brought back GTV Damn they brought back GTV 😂

Notably, the GTV storyline occurred sometime between 1998 and 1999, which entailed an unknown person installing surveillance cameras around the WWE arenas. The storyline never panned out, but it has been rumored that Rhodes' own brother, Dustin (then known as Goldust), was the person installing all the cameras.

Ricky Starks has been in Cody Rhodes' corner ever since he announced his inclusion in the Royal Rumble. Two weeks ago, the star took to Twitter to psych up his mentor's pending big moment.

Not every AEW star seems to be happy about Cody Rhodes winning this year's Royal Rumble

While fans and some of his peers seem excited about The American Nightmare's next move, Swerve Strickland took to social media to let the world know that he's not on board with the star's latest move.

"F&CK the Rhodes..." Strickland tweeted.

Strickland didn't stop there and took a cheeky jab at Rhodes' former stable with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr.

"I'm the legacy killer," Strickland tweeted.

Strickland's current run as a heel has shown fans a brand new side to the star, meaning his tweets were likely in character to capitalize on Cody Rhodes' biggest WWE moment so far.

