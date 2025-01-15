Current AEW star calls out CM Punk's false claims on social media

Earlier today, CM Punk made a claim regarding a certain popular AEW star. The person in question has since made a counter-claim as he sought to dispute against the Straight Edge Superstar.

Danhausen has been a member of the roster who has kept in touch with Punk despite being on different companies. Following Punk's departure from AEW in September 2023, the pair have kept in touch and continue their friendly banter on social media.

On Instagram, CM Punk made a bold claim that he was the one who invented the Very Nice, Very Evil star. He posted a picture of himself in 2011, wearing a vampire mask to the ring for his match alongside John Cena. He also claimed that the AEW star owed him 350 billion.

"Reminder: I invented @danhausen and he owes me 350 bil" Punk claimed.

Danhausen took to X/Twitter to dispute the claim. He mentioned this was inaccurate as the mask had parts that did not resemble his iconic face paint.

"Untrue there is no red under the eyes," Danhausen said.

Danhausen's feud with a popular AEW duo has seemingly been scrapped

At ROH Final Battle almost a month ago, Danhausen made an appearance and cost Mansoor his match against Atlantis Jr. This seemed to hint that he was going after MxM Collection, and a feud would be in the works.

However, there was no follow-up, which caused many people to ask questions. When Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked about this, he revealed that the star's appearance at the pay-per-view was a last-minute decision and may have been solely for that one-off.

The popular star has not recently been seen on TV, as he is more frequently seen around the independent circuit. It remains to be seen whether that will change this year.

