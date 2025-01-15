CM Punk claims major AEW star owes him “350 bil”

CM Punk is a vocal superstar who does not shy away from criticizing others. Recently, The Voice of the Voiceless jokingly called out an AEW star, claiming the latter owed him a "350 bil."

The AEW star in question is Danhausen, the hilarious superstar who believes he has supernatural powers and has described himself as "Conan O'Brien possessed by a demon." One key feature of his character is his horror-themed face paint.

It seems CM Punk is taking credit for everything in his most recent Instagram story. The 46-year-old shared a picture of himself from the past, wearing a vampire mask.

The video was from 2011, when Punk teamed up with John Cena on Halloween. With that in mind, he added a caption reminding everyone he invented Danhausen and that he is presumably owed $350 billion for the character.

"Reminder: I invented @danhausen and he owes me 350 bil [sic]," wrote CM Punk.

Despite his less-than-present experience with AEW, Punk is clearly joking around and having fun at Danhausen's expense in this story.

CM Punk had a hilarious reaction after being interrupted by Seth Rollins

CM Punk returned to RAW this week after a successful showdown with Seth Rollins at the red brand's premiere on Netflix last Monday. The Best in the World probably wanted to talk about his WrestleMania main event aspirations, but to his dismay, was once again interrupted by The Visionary. As usual, he had a hilarious reaction.

Firstly, Punk threw his head backward in frustration upon hearing Rollins' music. He then leaned on the ropes and angrily wondered why someone like Rhea Ripley couldn't interrupt him. If that wasn't enough, he took issues with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole for singing along to the catchy entrance music.

Punk is comedy gold, although this time around, it was probably unintentional. He has had enough of The Revolutionary and now wants to move on and focus on the Royal Rumble. However, it might not be that easy, seeing as Rollins plans to enter the Rumble.

It will be interesting to see what happens if the two find themselves in the ring face-to-face during the match.

