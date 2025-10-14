Current AEW star drops Jacob Fatu reference

Jacob Fatu has been rising as one of the top stars in WWE today. His exponential rise in the past year has made him a popular name in the world of professional wrestling. Recently, a current AEW star dropped a huge reference to Jacob Fatu in his latest social media activity.

Powerhouse Hobbs recently posted an ask me anything story on his Instagram. One of his followers asked him his favorite opponents of all time during his days in the independent scene. The AEW World Trios Champion shared a picture of his tag team showdown in APW against Kratos & Cobb a.k.a. JC Mateo. However, the story also featured Fatu as his tag team partner.

Fans are considering it to be a shout-out by Hobbs to his former tag team ally, The Samaon Werewolf. The story had no caption, but it was enough to cause rumbling among the WWE and AEW fanbases.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Powerhouse Hobbs' Instagram story [Image via Hobbs' Instagram]

Jacob Fatu suffered a big attack on Friday Night SmackDown

Jacob Fatu made his return to WWE a few weeks ago after being out for a while. He quickly went after WWE's top heel, Drew McIntyre, and destroyed him with an attack. However, Fatu suffered the same fate last week on SmackDown at the hands of The Scottish Warrior.

The Samoan Werewolf had a stern confrontation with Cody Rhodes backstage, where he made it clear that he wants a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title. However, as The American Nightmare went away, McIntyre surprisingly attacked Fatu from behind and drove him into the wall.

The Scottish Warrior made it clear that he is coming after the former Bloodline member on SmackDown next. With that said, there have been speculations that two stars might collide for the first time in their careers at Saturday Night's Main Event next month.

