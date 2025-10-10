[WATCH] Dream confrontation with Cody Rhodes leads to Jacob Fatu getting brutally attacked on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu had a dream match teased on SmackDown during a moment backstage. However, this would immediately lead to another former WWE Champion brutally attacking Fatu.After Cody Rhodes' opening segment on SmackDown (which featured a non-PG moment), he was seen walking backstage. He was immediately greeted by Jacob Fatu, who told him there was nothing but love for The American Nightmare from his side. However, he let him know that the moment Crown Jewel ends, he intends to come after the WWE Champion. Cody simply responded by saying, &quot;Good&quot; and walked away.Following this, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis told Jacob Fatu that he had something to discuss with him, summoning the former US Champion to his office. But immediately after he left, Drew McIntyre began a full-scale assault on The Samoan Werewolf, and it nearly ended with him slamming a big metal rolling object against Fatu. Thankfully, Nick Aldis stepped in on time to prevent that from happening.For those who didn't watch SmackDown on September 26th, Drew McIntyre was confronted by Jacob Fatu, who informed him that everything that's going wrong with McIntyre's career is his own fault and nobody else's. This provoked McIntyre to hit a Glasgow Kiss, and Fatu would hit a superkick right back at him and stand tall.This was McIntyre's revenge, and later on, when Nick Aldis let McIntyre know that he would be facing Fatu next week in San Jose, Fatu would come back swinging in full rage. Normally, the previous attack would have led to the star being written out, but Fatu is built differently.It's going to be all guns blazing next week when The Scottish Warrior and The Samoan Werewolf clash for the first time. There is bad blood, and both men will be coming for each other's necks.