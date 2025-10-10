[WATCH] Cody Rhodes gets Wade Barrett involved in a rare non-PG moment on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 10, 2025 12:29 GMT
A hilarious moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
A hilarious moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Cody Rhodes kicked things off in Perth, Australia, for Crown Jewel weekend. In the opening segment of SmackDown, he got Michael Cole and Wade Barrett involved in a rare non-PG moment.

Ad

The American Nightmare was well-received in Perth, and the crowd was unsurprisingly hot. He was quick to address Seth Rollins, whom he hit with the Cross Rhodes last week. After the main event ended thanks to Rollins' interference, he tried his best to get one back over Cody, who is 3-0 against him as of this writing. The mental warfare was too much, but despite Paul Heyman's warning, Rollins went in anyway, and it completely backfired. Rhodes mentioned the names of a lot of top stars and got a huge pop, including Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But when he mentioned his Crown Jewel opponent, Seth Rollins, the crowd booed. They began to chant, "Seth's a wa**er", and Cody Rhodes then put Michael Cole on the spot, asking him to repeat what they said out loud. Michael Cole was completely clueless as to what they said, and Wade Barrett quickly stepped in and stood up, stating, "Seth Rollins is a wa**er" loud on the mic. It was a rare non-PG moment because it was openly embraced.

Ad
Ad

It was a hilarious moment, and the Perth crowd followed it up with "Thank you, Barrett" chants in appreciation. Cody Rhodes would then go on to give Rollins a warning ahead of Crown Jewel 2025, not sounding afraid in the slightest despite the fact that The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are more than likely to interfere.

This is the second year in a row that Rhodes is walking into the Crown Jewel Championship match, and he walked into SmackDown wearing the ring he won from last year when he defeated Gunther.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications