[WATCH] Cody Rhodes gets Wade Barrett involved in a rare non-PG moment on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes kicked things off in Perth, Australia, for Crown Jewel weekend. In the opening segment of SmackDown, he got Michael Cole and Wade Barrett involved in a rare non-PG moment.The American Nightmare was well-received in Perth, and the crowd was unsurprisingly hot. He was quick to address Seth Rollins, whom he hit with the Cross Rhodes last week. After the main event ended thanks to Rollins' interference, he tried his best to get one back over Cody, who is 3-0 against him as of this writing. The mental warfare was too much, but despite Paul Heyman's warning, Rollins went in anyway, and it completely backfired. Rhodes mentioned the names of a lot of top stars and got a huge pop, including Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.But when he mentioned his Crown Jewel opponent, Seth Rollins, the crowd booed. They began to chant, &quot;Seth's a wa**er&quot;, and Cody Rhodes then put Michael Cole on the spot, asking him to repeat what they said out loud. Michael Cole was completely clueless as to what they said, and Wade Barrett quickly stepped in and stood up, stating, &quot;Seth Rollins is a wa**er&quot; loud on the mic. It was a rare non-PG moment because it was openly embraced.It was a hilarious moment, and the Perth crowd followed it up with &quot;Thank you, Barrett&quot; chants in appreciation. Cody Rhodes would then go on to give Rollins a warning ahead of Crown Jewel 2025, not sounding afraid in the slightest despite the fact that The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are more than likely to interfere.This is the second year in a row that Rhodes is walking into the Crown Jewel Championship match, and he walked into SmackDown wearing the ring he won from last year when he defeated Gunther.