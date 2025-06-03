AEW star reacts after Thunder Rosa expresses frustration with her booking

AEW is just over 24 hours from its first four-hour Fyter Fest special with Dynamite and Collision on the same night. The promotion's women's division will be featured in multiple matches. All Elite newcomers are finding success in Tony Khan's company, but one veteran is wondering what she has to do to get another shot.

Thunder Rosa has been with the company since 2020 and has won the Women's World Championship multiple times. However, she has been struggling in recent months and has recently expressed her frustration while celebrating her YouTube channel reaching 100,000 subscribers. The 38-year-old wondered if she had to show more skin to get the opportunities she wanted.

Taking to X/Twitter, AEW's Queen Aminata reacted to Thunder Rosa's recent comments.

"I love t*ts... just saying," she wrote.

Rosa last competed on AEW Dynamite earlier this month in the Four Way Eliminator with Anna Jay, Penelope Ford, and the winner, Women's World Champion Toni Storm. She teamed with Persephone to defeat Dulce Tormenta and Leila Grey at the ROH TV tapings last week.

AEW Fyter Fest lineup for this week

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth Fyter Fest event on Wednesday at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. Below is the updated lineup:

The Hurt Syndicate will speak Thekla makes her in-ring debut vs. TBA FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. and Templario World Women's Champion Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on commentary La Facción Ingobernable vs. Komander, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey Non-Title: World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King vs. Máscara Dorada

All Elite Wrestling Fyter Fest 2025 will begin at 8 pm ET on TBS in the usual Dynamite timeslot. The second half will air as Collision, also on TBS, from 10 pm until midnight. Fyter Fest will also simulcast on MAX.

