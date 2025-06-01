  • home icon
  "What the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s?" - Former champion airs frustration in AEW

"What the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s?" - Former champion airs frustration in AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 01, 2025 02:09 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling [Photo credit: allelitewrestling.com]

A major AEW star recently opened up about her run in the promotion and how disappointing it had been for her so far. She mentioned still having the drive to be a champion, and even noted some interesting things she could do.

Thunder Rosa has lost five straight matches in All Elite Wrestling lately, including singles and tag team bouts. Her last win on AEW TV was in early February this year against Penelope Ford. But her accolades speak for themselves as she is a former AEW Women's World Champion and has been featured in several major feuds during her time with the Jacksonville-based company.

During the latest episode of her vlog on YouTube, Rosa talked about how things haven't been going great for her lately. But it doesn't seem like she's giving in, as she even joked about doing her best 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin impression:

“Things are very somber for me right now. There’s a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done. Eat, prepare. Thunder Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming. I have the gear, but I didn’t bring a belt, so that’s not going to work. My chaps are going to fall. I will have to wait for that one. Maybe that’s my winning gear [laughs]. I’m trying to use that for later.”
She also said that her losses have had her questioning herself. Rosa wanted to be a champion, but wondered what else she needed to do to prove herself. She sarcastically commented about showing more skin as a way to convince others:

“I wish I could say that I got this on the pocket, but I don’t. I really don’t. Losing, losing, losing makes you really somber and sad and question yourself. I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately. Straight up. I want to be a champion, but everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion. Eh, okay. Then what the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s? I don’t know.” [H/T RSN]
Thunder Rosa reveals she was concussed during one of her major matches in AEW

At Worlds End last December, Thunder Rosa challenged Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship in a Tijuana Street Fight. The Glamour ended up winning, but Rosa has just revealed interesting information about her personal health during the bout.

During a recent Highspots virtual signing, La Mera Mera talked about the match. She stated that she was concussed during the bout and could honestly not remember some major parts of the contest. However, she noted it was a great clash.

“Y’all wanna know a story about this? I don’t know if I should say it. I was completely concussed. I don’t remember anything... But it was a good match,” she said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Thunder Rosa has proven that she can put her body on the line for AEW. Only time will tell when her next major push will come.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
