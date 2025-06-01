"What the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s?" - Former champion airs frustration in AEW

A major AEW star recently opened up about her run in the promotion and how disappointing it had been for her so far. She mentioned still having the drive to be a champion, and even noted some interesting things she could do.

Thunder Rosa has lost five straight matches in All Elite Wrestling lately, including singles and tag team bouts. Her last win on AEW TV was in early February this year against Penelope Ford. But her accolades speak for themselves as she is a former AEW Women's World Champion and has been featured in several major feuds during her time with the Jacksonville-based company.

During the latest episode of her vlog on YouTube, Rosa talked about how things haven't been going great for her lately. But it doesn't seem like she's giving in, as she even joked about doing her best 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin impression:

“Things are very somber for me right now. There’s a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done. Eat, prepare. Thunder Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming. I have the gear, but I didn’t bring a belt, so that’s not going to work. My chaps are going to fall. I will have to wait for that one. Maybe that’s my winning gear [laughs]. I’m trying to use that for later.”

She also said that her losses have had her questioning herself. Rosa wanted to be a champion, but wondered what else she needed to do to prove herself. She sarcastically commented about showing more skin as a way to convince others:

“I wish I could say that I got this on the pocket, but I don’t. I really don’t. Losing, losing, losing makes you really somber and sad and question yourself. I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately. Straight up. I want to be a champion, but everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion. Eh, okay. Then what the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s? I don’t know.” [H/T RSN]

Thunder Rosa reveals she was concussed during one of her major matches in AEW

At Worlds End last December, Thunder Rosa challenged Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship in a Tijuana Street Fight. The Glamour ended up winning, but Rosa has just revealed interesting information about her personal health during the bout.

During a recent Highspots virtual signing, La Mera Mera talked about the match. She stated that she was concussed during the bout and could honestly not remember some major parts of the contest. However, she noted it was a great clash.

“Y’all wanna know a story about this? I don’t know if I should say it. I was completely concussed. I don’t remember anything... But it was a good match,” she said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Thunder Rosa has proven that she can put her body on the line for AEW. Only time will tell when her next major push will come.

