Former AEW champion makes a huge revelation: "I was completely concussed." 

A former AEW champion has been a part of some of the most gruesome and hard-hitting matches in her career. She recently revisited one of those bouts and made a significant revelation about it.

The star, who is a former AEW Women's World Champion, is Thunder Rosa. She recently revealed an unknown fact about one of her matches. It was the Tijuana Street Fight against Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at last year's Worlds Collide match, which was a brutal encounter.

During an appearance on the Highspots virtual signing, Rosa stated that she was concussed entirely and does not remember anything about her in-ring showdown with Mariah May.

“Y’all wanna know a story about this? I don’t know if I should say it. I was completely concussed. I don’t remember anything... But it was a good match.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

AEW star Thunder Rosa shared a personal update about her family

Thunder Rosa's last televised match in All Elite Wrestling came in a four-way eliminator match on Dynamite earlier this month. A few weeks ago, she revealed that her son, Anakin, has been dealing with a serious medical condition.

The 38-year-old grappler once again took to her social media to announce that she had had one of the hardest weeks of her life recently as her son's condition worsened, yet she still remained positive about him recovering.

"This week has been one of the hardest weeks of my life. My kid has been terribly sick and it was a maze to find answers. We still waiting to see what is next but I’m hopeful he will get healthy soon! A little prayer wouldn’t hurt [crying emoji]."

This could have been a significant reason why Rosa has not been a regular fixture for AEW in recent months.

With La Mera Mera dealing with a delicate personal situation, we extend our wishes to her son's speedy recovery.

