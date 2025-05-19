Former AEW champion shares heartbreaking personal update - "One of the hardest weeks of my life"

A former AEW Women's World Champion has shared a concerning health update regarding a family member. The talent in question is Thunder Rosa, who took to social media to talk about her son's medical condition as of late.

Rosa and her husband Brian Cervantes have a son, Anakin, who was born in August, 2005. The latter has been dealing with a serious illness, the 38-year-old All Elite grappler recently revealed on an Instagram post from a couple of days ago.

Now, Rosa has taken to X/Twitter to share the latest health update on her son, writing:

"This week has been one of the hardest weeks of my life. My kid has been terribly sick and it was a maze to find answers. We still waiting to see what is next but I’m hopeful he will get healthy soon! A little prayer wouldn’t hurt [crying emoji]," Thunder Rosa posted.

Check out Rosa's previous Instagram reel HERE, and her X/Twitter post below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the wrestling world in wishing Anakin Cervantes a full and complete recovery, and conveys its best wishes and support to Thunder Rosa and Brian Cervantes.

What Thunder Rosa has been up to in AEW

Thunder Rosa failed to recapture the AEW Women's World Title from Mariah May at Worlds End 2024, as The Glamour prevailed over La Mera Mera in their Tijuana Street Fight. Since the start of this year, the former NWA World Women's Champion has been engaged in a feud with Megan Bayne after the latter began waging war on the company's women's division.

The Megasus got the better of Rosa in both tag team and singles competition across March. The latter entered the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup in a bid to earn a shot at the women's title at All In: Texas, but her journey in the tournament was unfortunately cut short on the April 9, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite, where she lost to Kris Statlander at the quarterfinal stage.

Rosa had another chance to score a championship opportunity on the May 7 episode of Dynamite, where she took part in a Women's World Title Eliminator Four-Way bout. The match ended, however, with the defending champion and Rosa's ThunderStorm tag partner, "Timeless" Toni Storm picking up the win.

