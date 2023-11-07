Current AEW star lashes out at WWE, says the NXT system doesn’t "f**king make sense"

An AEW star has opened up about her experiences in WWE NXT and has expressed her dissatisfaction with the developmental system. The star in question is none other than Marina Shafir.

Shafir, who was released by WWE in 2021, performed on the independent scene for a few months before eventually making her way to Tony Khan's promotion at the end of 2021, where she made her debut on Dark.

She recently opened up about her time in WWE, discussing a variety of topics, including her experiences leading up to her recruitment and the skills that she learned during her time at NXT.

Speaking in an interview with the Wilde On podcast, Shafir recalled being contacted by WWE about an opportunity to join the promotion, a chance she felt she could not refuse.

“I was hustling. I was a stunt worker… And then I kinda’ tried to hustle in the entertainment business… They came to me and were like, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity for you.’ I would’ve been an idiot not to take it,” Shafir said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Furthermore, she also expressed her criticism of the NXT system:

“Everything I learned at NXT, I still use to this day. I had great coaches. But the system doesn’t f*****g make sense.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

AEW star Marina Shafir is set to team up with former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam 2023, where she lost to her former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, in an MMA Rules Match.

In a surprising turn of events, Rousey made her return to wrestling at Lucha VaVOOM’s two-night Area 51 event, where she teamed up with another member of the MMA Four Horsewomen and AEW star, Marina Shafir, to defeat Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

Following this, it was revealed that Wrestling REVOLVER's next main event would be headlined by Ronda Rousey in a tag team match with AEW star Marina Shafir.

Rousey and Shafir are scheduled to face ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz on November 16th in Los Angeles, California, and the event will be available for viewing on FiteTV Plus.

