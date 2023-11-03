Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir announced for tag team match for Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal, will face two AEW stars

Former WWE Superstar and one of the biggest names in women's MMA, Ronda Rousey, is set to share the stage with AEW stars.

Rousey was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam 2023, where she lost to her former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, in an MMA Rules match. She seemingly retired from the ring on October 11, 2023.

Last week, The Baddest Women on the Planet made her surprise return to the wrestling ring at Lucha VaVoom’s two-night Area 51 event, where she teamed up with another member of the MMA Four Horsewomen and AEW star, Marina Shafir, to defeat Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

Since then, fans have been wondering when they will see Rousey next in the wrestling ring. It looks like fans will see the former WWE RAW Women's Champion in action soon enough.

It was announced earlier today on Twitter by Wrestling REVOLVER that the next event, Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal, will be headlined by Ronda Rousey in a tag team match with her teammate, AEW star Marina Shafir. Their opponents will be ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz.

The bout is set to take place on Thursday, November 16, in Los Angeles, CA, on FiteTV Plus.

