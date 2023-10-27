Ronda Rousey makes in-ring return at an unexpected venue; teams up with former WWE star

Ronda Rousey returned to the squared circle for the first time since losing to Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was last seen in action at the Biggest Party of the Summer where she faced her real-life best friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. It was speculated that Rousey would be hanging up her wrestling boots after the match as many had reported that she was done with the global juggernaut.

However, after months of inactivity, Ronda made an in-ring return on the first night of Lucha VaVoom’s two-night Area 51 event in Los Angeles. The former RAW Women's Champion teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick.

The move most probably confirms that Ronda Rousey is done with WWE. Her partner, Marina Shafir, was also once part of the Stamford-based promotion. Shafir is also one of the four horsewomen of MMA and is currently signed to AEW.

Ronda Rousey commented on her first wrestling match since WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest names when it comes to women's wrestling. The star arrived at WWE with a lot of hype behind her and went on to main-event WrestleMania.

However, she failed to gain traction in her second stint with the promotion. It seems like she's done with the sports entertainment juggernaut after putting over Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

Ronda also commented on her in-ring return later on social media. The Baddest Woman on the Planet thanked Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick for working with her.

“@luchavavoom was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I’ve ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot – thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us,” Rousey wrote.

While it is unlikely that the megastar is still a part of WWE, her departure from the company has not been announced officially as of this writing. It is possible that the company allowed her to work with her real-life friend, like they have with Shinsuke Nakamura and Karl Anderson in the past.

