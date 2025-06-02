Current AEW star proposes alliance with R-Truth after he announces WWE departure

The wrestling world is still reeling from the effects of R-Truth's sudden departure from WWE. As the business continues to pour wishes for his next endeavors, a current AEW star has made an interesting offer to him.

The All Elite Wrestling star, who shares some similarities with Truth, is Danhausen. R-Truth had been one of the most entertaining WWE stars since signing with the company back in 2008. He garnered popularity for his impressive in-ring acumen and captivating style, but most importantly, his comedic antics.

Much like Truth, Danhausen also became a renowned in-ring competitor for a similar comedic style in his wrestling persona. As the former United States Champion's current World Wrestling Entertainment deal is set to expire and would not be renewed, Mr Very Nice Very Evil took the opportunity to propose a potential alliance with the veteran via his X/Twitter.

"R-Truthhausen," Danhausen wrote.

Danhausen has yet to appear on AEW TV in 2025. In fact, the 34-year-old star's last appearance in an All Elite ring was in December 2023.

Former WWE personnel believe R-Truth could have had a new role in the company

R-Truth's release from WWE came as a surprise, given his dedication and years of service to the company. Moreover, many of his peers and fans alike extended their support for the former United States Champion after he announced the heartbreaking news.

Former employee Jonathan Coachman also gave his take on the matter. He believed that Truth could have transitioned into a new role and remained a part of the Stamford-based promotion under a legends deal.

"Understand there's a million things R-Truth could have done. Years ago, they started a program called the Legends program, and a lot of those make a lot of money, and then they also started a program where ambassadors would represent the company. You go around ahead of time. If RAW's coming to Minneapolis, you can send R-Truth to Minneapolis to promote the show a week or two early."

With R-Truth ready to explore the next chapter of his wrestling career, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the self-proclaimed biggest John Cena fan.

