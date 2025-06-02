R-Truth could have stayed in WWE in new role, ex-commentator says

R-Truth's WWE departure is the talk of the wrestling world ahead of the June 2 episode of RAW. Jonathan Coachman, a former WWE commentator and interviewer, believes the company should have handled the situation differently.

On June 1, Carlito and Truth announced on X that their contracts had not been renewed. The latter's exit came as a major surprise, especially as he has recently been involved in a high-profile feud with John Cena.

In a video on X, Coachman said WWE should have given Truth a Legends contract instead of letting him go:

"Understand there's a million things R-Truth could have done. Years ago, they started a program called the Legends program, and a lot of those make a lot of money, and then they also started a program where ambassadors would represent the company. You go around ahead of time. If RAW's coming to Minneapolis, you can send R-Truth to Minneapolis to promote the show a week or two early." [1:12 – 1:32]

Truth was widely viewed as one of the most entertaining characters in WWE. His final match ended in defeat against JC Mateo on the May 30 episode of SmackDown.

Jonathan Coachman on R-Truth's importance to the locker room

After working for WWE from 1999 to 2001, Truth joined TNA and became the first African-American NWA World Heavyweight Champion. He returned to WWE in 2008 and went on to win several titles, including the United States Championship twice and the 24/7 Championship 54 times.

Jonathan Coachman believes WWE's higher-ups should keep veterans like Truth around to help up-and-coming talents:

"There's a million things he could have done, and did they approach him with any of those? I don't know, but I know this. If this company is gonna thrive long-term, they have to keep guys like R-Truth around in some capacity. It's not just about TV time and getting in the ring. This is about having a cohesive locker room." [1:32 – 1:53]

Michelle McCool was one of many wrestlers who sent a message to Truth after his announcement. John Cena also posted a picture of his recent rival on Instagram.

