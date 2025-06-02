John Cena reacts to R-Truth's release from WWE only a few days after facing him at Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena has reacted to R-Truth's WWE release from the company. Cena and Truth locked horns at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX in a non-title match.

The Cena-Truth rivalry began at the Backlash Premium Live Event after Truth accidentally cost Randy Orton the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Post-match, Cena put Truth through a table at the Backlash post-show press conference.

Truth, who wore his "Childhood hero's" merch at Saturday Night's Main Event, announced his departure from WWE. On Instagram, Cena reacted by posting a photo of Truth making his entrance for their match.

Check out Truth's Instagram post:

Cena seemingly showed a few glimpses of potentially turning face once again during his match against R-Truth, as he briefly hesitated to hit him with the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, he eventually used his cheating methods to beat the 54-year-old veteran, hitting him with a low-blow and the Attitude Adjustment to win.

Over the years, Truth established himself as one of the most beloved superstars backstage. He also won multiple championships throughout his stint with the Stamford-based company, winning the 24/7 Championship on 54 different occasions, the RAW Tag Team Championship with The Miz at WrestleMania XL, and the United States Championship.

