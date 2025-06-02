Michelle McCool sends R-Truth a message after WWE release

R-Truth surprisingly announced on June 1 that WWE has released him. Several past and present wrestlers reacted to the unpopular news on social media, including 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Michelle McCool.

Ad

Truth is considered by many to be one of the best comedic characters in WWE history. The 53-year-old recently lost a high-profile match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

McCool crossed paths with Truth during her run as a full-time WWE wrestler from 2004 to 2011. Writing on X, the former Women's Champion sent a heartfelt message to the released star.

"Woke up hoping this wasn't real!!!" McCool posted. "The most lovable, kind hearted, HILARIOUS person you'll ever meet - one of a kind through & through!!! Your contagious laugh, our dance hugs.....I'll miss it all!!!!

Ad

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

"Truth, thank you for being YOU! -Mich"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Truth's final WWE match took place on the May 30 episode of SmackDown. He lost to JC Mateo in a two-minute bout after a brief backstage interaction with the new WWE star, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa.

Reported reason for R-Truth's WWE release

Shortly after R-Truth's announcement, Judgment Day member Carlito confirmed he is also leaving WWE when his contract expires in two weeks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE's decision to call up emerging talents from NXT likely played a part in Carlito and Truth's exits.

"Regarding the departures of Carlito and R-Truth, which are contracts expiring and not being renewed, ultimately when there are additions coming from NXT, there will be subtractions," Meltzer said. "Old undercard guys or guys not being used are always the ones are the most risk."

Former NXT Women's Champions Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer recently received call-ups to the main roster. Jordynne Grace and Ricky Saints are also expected to join the main roster soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More