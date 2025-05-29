Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, & Ricky Saints: Huge update on their WWE futures - Reports

A new update has emerged regarding the WWE futures of Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, and Ricky Saints. All three NXT stars are reportedly set for a main roster call-up very soon.

For those unaware, Vaquer is expected to join the RAW roster, while Grace may be called up to the SmackDown brand. There's currently no update on where Saints would land on WWE's main roster.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live (WOL), Bryan Alvarez revealed that The Absolute One, The Dark Angel, and The Juggernaut possessed NXT contracts more substantial than the typical developmental deals. He noted that wrestlers with such advantageous contracts rarely stay on the developmental brand for long.

"Here's what I can tell you. Ricky Saints, Stephanie, and Jordynne—I was told all three of them, I don't know how much, but I was told all three of them had larger than your normal NXT contract. The NXT contracts are usually not very lucrative. But I was told all three of them had a bigger than normal NXT contract, and people that [sic] have deals like that don't end up in developmental all that long," he said.

The journalist said there was an expectation of a WWE Draft taking place this past weekend, fueling speculation about Grace, Vaquer, and Saints' imminent main roster call-ups.

"So that, combined with the fact that a month ago I was told decent chance there was gonna be a draft this past weekend when they were running those four shows in Tampa, because it's close enough to Orlando, the feeling was there was probably gonna be a draft this past weekend. It didn't happen, but you can see that they wrote out a lot of people this same weekend. So I'm pretty sure those three are going up." [H/T: WrestleTalk on X]

Jordynne Grace, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ricky Saints lost major WWE matches recently

At the Battleground PLE, Jordynne Grace failed to secure the NXT Women's Title from Stephanie Vaquer. Later, on this week's black-and-silver brand's show, La Primera lost the championship to Jacy Jayne.

In the same episode, Ethan Page dethroned Saints to become the new NXT North American Champion.

WWE fans will be on the edge of their seats to witness the potential call-ups of Jordynne Grace, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ricky Saints to the main roster.

