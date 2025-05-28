Potential spoiler on WWE plans for Stephanie Vaquer following recent title loss - Reports

WWE officials are expected to bring at least a few premier talents to the main roster soon. Stephanie Vaquer has been the subject of rumors for months, and that talk picked up last night after a devastating NXT loss. Sources have now provided updates on the speculation regarding plans for call-ups.

The Dark Angel was immediately booked to the top of NXT by Shawn Michaels, who convinced her to pick WWE over AEW. Vaquer was crowned NXT Women's North American Champion 217 days after debuting, then 25 days later, she took the NXT Women's Championship from Giulia. The developmental brand's first female double champion relinquished her secondary title at 45 days to focus on the main title reign, but was shockingly dethroned by Jacy Jayne on Tuesday's NXT, ending her run at 77 days.

Vaquer has been discussed for a main roster call-up for months, and Tuesday's unexpected loss fueled the rumor mill in a major way. PWN's Cory Hays now reports that the 32-year-old is expected to join the RAW roster in the near future, but the blue brand is also set to receive a big roster addition.

Jordynne Grace has been the subject of call-up rumors as well, and there was talk of the five-time TNA champion bypassing the main roster when she signed in January. This latest report notes how Grace is expected to be called up to SmackDown.

The Juggernaut did not immediately join the main roster due to the WrestleMania season. Hays noted that Grace was never expected to be in NXT long, but officials did not want to put her on the main roster that close to WrestleMania 41 with no concrete plans or direction.

Sources were unclear about when Vaquer and Grace might leave NXT for good. The WWE Draft is rumored to take place this weekend or early June, and it's possible that officials will save these call-ups for the trades. In response to a claim that the NXT roster was being raided, Hays pointed to how Michaels and his team have talent ready to step up.

Stephanie Vaquer set for WWE-AAA Worlds Collide

WWE and AAA will present the Worlds Collide event on Saturday, June 7, at Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Below is the updated lineup:

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Dalys and Chik Tormenta Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable (Vikingo is to dethrone Alberto Del Rio on May 31) NXT North American Championship Fatal 4 Way: Ethan Page (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix vs. Je'Von Evans

Worlds Collide will have a special start time of 3 pm ET due to Money in the Bank airing later that night from the nearby Intuit Dome. The special event will air live on WWE's YouTube channel with English and Spanish commentary.

