Ricky Saints and Ethan Page kicked off WWE NXT, and we got a brawl before the title match could be started. Officials came in to separate the two.
WWE NXT Results (May 27, 2025):
- Ethan Page def. Ricky Saints to become the new NXT North American Champion
- Mike Santana def. Tavion Heights
- Jaida Parker def. Tatum Paxley
- Jasper Troy def. Dante Chen
- Jacy Jayne def. Stephanie Vaquer to become the new NXT Women's Champion
Saints countered an early Ego's Edge before the match headed outside, and Page reached for a steel chair. Officials stopped Page from using the chair before Ava came out and informed the officials and commentators that management wants a clear winner in this match.
Page and Saints took the fight over the barricades and into the crowd before security got involved and dragged them back. Saints sent Page over the announce desk, and they were tangled up in the wires. There was an upside-down chair lying at ringside, and Page hit a cutter that sent the champ's throat into the crossbar.
Back in the ring, Saints got a big DDT off a counter before Page took the champ down with another big DDT. Page dropped Saints throat-first into the ring ropes before getting the Twisted Grin for the win.
Grade: B+
Fatal Influence was backstage, and Jacy Jayne was taking shots at her teammate, Fallon Henley, mocking her for losing her title to Stephanie Vaquer before walking out.
Yoshiki Inamura was backstage and told Josh Briggs that he was back for good. They talked about aiming for the NXT Tag Team Titles, and Inamura teased that he had much bigger things in mind.
WWE NXT Results: Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights
TNA's Mike Santana made his official WWE debut tonight against Tavion Heights of NQCC. Santana was in control early on and got a big springboard move before sending Tavion outside for a big dive.
Back inside the ring, Santana got a takedown and a senton before Tavion came back with a German Suplex and locked in a submission hold. The two traded chops in the corner before Tavion got a headlock in.
Santana broke the hold before getting a big cutter for a near fall. Tavion came back with a Death Valley Driver before Santana got a superkick. Heights took a big slam before Santana hit his finisher for the win.
Grade: B
Wes Lee and his team were in a short promo, calling themselves High Ryze.
Chase U was backstage and asked Ava for a match next week before she booked them against DarkState.
Backstage, Luca Crusifino walked up to Tony D'Angelo. Tony thought that Stacks had gotten rid of him, but Luca said that Stacks just left him in the desert. Tony told Luca that he didn't know if he could trust him after he cost him the match at Battleground before NXT moved on.
TNA World Champion Trick Williams was out next and called the fans stupid for singing along with "Average Joe" last week. He said that NXT didn't appreciate him like they should, and so he was going to TNA.
Trick was turning his back on the fans because they turned their backs on him. Williams said that he was going to have TNA changed to Trick-NA. Mike Santana interrupted Trick and noted that he was there to defend TNA from Williams, who was trying to tear it down.
Trick said that only the one who has the title gets to call the shots, and Mike called him a pretender. Santino Marella of TNA showed up on the Titantron and said that Trick would be defending the title against Mike next week on TNA.
Mike went for a handshake, but Trick turned around before trying for a cheap shot. Santana dodged the move and sent Trick outside the ring before holding up the TNA Championship.
Ava told Stephanie Vaquer that she had a tag match at Worlds Collide against Dalys and Chik Tormenta. Lola Vice walked in and agreed to be Vaquer's tag partner before NXT continued.
WWE NXT Results: Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley
Jaida started strong, but Paxley caught her with some big moves early on. Jaida got her with a seated senton and an elbow drop before trying for a submission.
As the match went on, Jaida tossed Paxley's doll across the ring as a distraction. Paxley went to check on her doll before Parker got her with the running knee takedown and got the win.
Thea Hail attacked Parker after the match and sent her out of the ring before NXT moved on.
Grade: C
WWE NXT Results: Dante Chen vs. Jasper Troy
Troy made his big debut tonight after winning season one of LFG. Troy was in control early on and got a big suplex before Dante missed a top rope dive. Troy got a back body drop before hitting a stinger splash and locking in a hold.
Dante came back with some counters and hit a big DDT. Troy came back with the Black Hole Slam before getting the win.
Grade: B
NXT Champ Oba Femi showed up on the balcony and said that Troy's five seconds of fame would be over soon.
NQCC was backstage where Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey got into an argument about the future of the group. Borne challenged Demspey to a match, and the latter agreed, making it a Rounds match.
Ethan Page was out to celebrate his title win before Je'Von Evans came out to say that Ava booked them in a title match at Worlds Collide. Evans brought out Laredo Kid, who would also be in the match, as well as Rey Fenix.
The Fatal Four-Way match was set up, and the superstars hyped it up before NXT moved on.
Tatum Paxley was distraught after her loss when Zaria and Sol Ruca told her that they would help her. The Culling was seen looming in the background as the show moved on.
WWE NXT Results: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne - NXT Women's Championship match
Vaquer ran to the ring and started a brawl, but Jacy turned it around and beat her down with kicks. Dalys and Chik Tormenta showed up at the ringside and distracted the champ, allowing Jacy to get a near fall off a rollup.
Jayne mocked the champ and hit a cannonball in the corner before unloading with strikes in the middle of the ring. Vaquer came back with some knee strikes and set up for the SVB, but Fallon distracted her and blocked the move.
Jacy and Fallon got into an argument at the ringside, and for some reason, they shoved Nyx down to the ground. Back in the ring, Jacy was caught in the corner, and Nyx distracted the ref while Fallon hit Vaquer with a kick to the face. Jacy came in with the rollup and got the win, shocking everyone!
Grade: B+
Jayne celebrated her win with Fatal Attraction as the show went off the air.