WWE brings back top star who was quietly removed from TV

A top WWE star was just brought back. She has been absent for the past couple of weeks.

Jazmyn Nyx has been with Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley since before they formed Fatal Influence. Together, the three of them have been a successful trio. However, in recent weeks, issues have been brewing between Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx has been the glue that holds the group together.

With WWE releasing several talents a few weeks ago, Nyx was quietly removed from TV with no reason given for her absence. This raised concerns among fans that the young star might have been secretly released from the company as well. Meanwhile, the tension between Henley and Jayne continued to rise. The duo was seen arguing at NXT Battleground, and it seemed like they were about to split up.

However, tonight on WWE NXT, Jazmyn Nyx made her return to TV and rejoined her Fatal Influence stablemates at the start of the show. It looks like Nyx may have just taken some time off for a couple of weeks, and now she is back.

It looks like her return will help Jacy Jayne in her match tonight against Stephanie Vaquer.

