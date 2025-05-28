World-renowned star and current AAA champion debuts; set for WWE title challenge

A current AAA champion just made his WWE debut. He is set to compete for a major title.

Laredo Kid made a name for himself in AAA, where he wrestled for several years. He is also the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, a title he has held for 172 days so far. Laredo Kid has traveled the world and competed for some of the biggest promotions, including TNA and AEW. He also had a tryout match for WWE in 2015, where he worked unmasked under the ring name Tony Guevara. He teamed with Sammy Guevara against Los Matadores. However, he wasn't signed to the Stamford-based promotion at that time and returned to working for AAA.

Tonight on NXT, after Ethan Page won the NXT North American Championship from Ricky Saints, he was in the ring celebrating his victory when Je'Von Evans interrupted him. Evans informed Page that he would be facing him for the title at Worlds Collide. He also announced that there would be one more participant in the match and introduced Laredo Kid. The masked luchador came out and told Ethan Page that he is coming for the NXT North American Championship.

It looks like Ethan Page has his work cut out for him at World Collide.

