WWE star's neck spiked through a chair; Vic Joseph concerned: "If a man can't breathe, he can't fight"

A WWE star was spiked through a chair. This left everyone, including NXT commentator Vic Joseph, concerned for his well-being.

Ricky Saints has been one of the fastest-rising stars in NXT. Shortly after debuting on the February 11 episode of the black and silver brand, he defeated Shawn Spears to become the NXT North American Champion. His early success in the company garnered a lot of attention. One name who has been keeping an eye on Saints since his debut is Ethan Page. The two stars even faced off for the NXT North American Title at Stand and Deliver. However, it was the 35-year-old who came out on top.

Despite this loss, Ethan Page was not done with Saints, and he attacked him a couple of weeks ago, setting up a title match tonight on WWE NXT. From the start of the match, chaos ensued, and NXT GM Ava made it clear that she wanted a definite winner. During the contest, Ethan Page spiked Ricky Saints onto a steel chair, leaving him gasping for air. The dangerous spot caused the refs, trainers, and even the WWE commentators to show concern for Saints' well-being. Following this, Vic Joseph even said that if a man can't breathe, he can't fight, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

We hope that Ricky Saints is alright after this serious-looking spot.

