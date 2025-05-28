"You're a pretender" - TNA star fires major shots at Trick Williams during WWE show

A TNA star just confronted Trick Williams at a WWE show. He fired some major shots at the TNA World Champion.

Trick Williams was involved in a feud with Joe Hendry over the past few weeks. The two men collided at NXT Battleground for the TNA World Championship. During the match, Williams pulled out a shocking win to become the first NXT star to capture the TNA World Title while still being under contract with WWE. Tonight on NXT, Trick Williams appeared to speak to the fans in attendance. However, he was interrupted by Mike Santana.

Santana, who made his NXT debut earlier in the night, told Trick that he had made a terrible first impression by tearing down TNA. He stated that he was not going to watch Trick tear TNA down after what he and the entire locker room had done to build the place up.

Mike Santana also had some harsh words for Trick when he called him a pretender. He said that Trick is a pretend fighter, a pretend rapper, and also a pretend champion. He claimed that he would be the one to take the TNA World Title away from Williams.

"You are a pretender. You are a pretend fighter. You are a pretend rapper with those high heels and tight a** pants on. And after Sunday, at Battleground, you a pretend a** champion. But I tell you what, Trick, I'm the illest and realest you've ever come across. You ain't never dealt with someone like me, but I'm a spit some facts to you. I'm gonna be the one that's gonna take the TNA World Title from you." [0:44 - 1:35]

It will be interesting to see if Mike Santana will be the one to dethrone Trick Williams.

