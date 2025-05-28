  • home icon
  The Rock's daughter Ava forced to intervene after chaos erupts during WWE title match

The Rock's daughter Ava forced to intervene after chaos erupts during WWE title match

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 28, 2025 01:19 GMT
Ava is the GM of NXT (Image via WWE.com)
Ava is the GM of NXT (Image via WWE.com)

Chaos erupted during a title match on the latest episode of WWE NXT, and The Rock's daughter Ava was forced to intervene. She made changes to the bout.

Ethan Page challenged Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship, which was the opening match of the show. The two stars have been feuding for quite some time now. They used to work for Tony Khan in AEW before making the jump to the black and silver brand.

Before the NA Title match could get underway, the two stars got into a brawl. Security guards had to separate them. The bell rang and Ricky Saints took down All Ego with a few takedowns. They continued fighting on the floor and Page tried to use a steel chair but was stopped. WWE NXT General Manager Ava came out and said she wanted a winner no matter what.

Vic Joseph announced on commentary that whatever happened in the match was the referee's discretion. The ref allowed the fight to continue while the wrestlers were at ringside. Ricky Saints speared Ethan Page into the announce table and the latter spiked him into a steel chair with a Twisted Grin. The match turned into complete chaos. All Ego eventually got the victory on WWE NXT this week.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling.

Edited by Israel Lutete
