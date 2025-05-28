BREAKING: Stephanie Vaquer loses WWE NXT Women's Championship

Stephanie Vaquer just lost the WWE NXT Women's Championship. The star lost the title in a controversial way.

Vaquer first won the NXT Women's Championship at Roadblock 2025 from Giulia. She then went on to become a fighting champion and defended the title several times against Giulia, Jaida Parker, Roxanne Perez, and even Jordynne Grace.

However, at the NXT Battleground 2025, she was confronted and slapped in the face by Jacy Jayne. Following this, a title match was announced for tonight's episode of NXT between Stephanie Vaquer and Jayne. This match main evented tonight's episode of the black and silver brand.

During the match, Jayne and Fallon Henley got into a bit of an argument, and they even shoved Jazmyn Nyx to the floor. However, as it seemed like things were about to implode between the Fatal Influence, they came together in the end. Nyx distracted the referee while Fallon Henley hit Stephanie with a 619-like move. This allowed Jacy Jayne to pin Vaquer and become the new NXT Women's Champion in a surprising conclusion to the show.

It will be interesting to see who will be the first in line to challenge Jacy for the NXT Women's Championship.

