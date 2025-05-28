  • home icon
  • Ethan Page crowned new champion after injuring 35-year-old WWE star

Ethan Page crowned new champion after injuring 35-year-old WWE star

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 28, 2025 01:49 GMT
Ethan Page has new gold (Image via WWE.com)
Ethan Page has new gold (Image via WWE.com)

Ethan Page challenged Ricky Saints for the North American Championship on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The two stars had a very chaotic match.

Even before the bell could ring, the two men got into a brawl in the ring. Saints performed a few takedowns and All Ego hit his opponent with a few strikes in the corner. The Absolute One tried to perform a powerbomb but Page reversed it into a back body drop. Ethan Page sent the babyface into the steel steps and wanted to hit the latter with a chair, but a security guard stopped him.

Ava showed up at ringside and said she wanted a clear winner, so the referee allowed the two men to keep fighting. Ricky Saints sent the heel into the announce table before getting dropped on top of a chair that was on the floor, injuring his neck. It was a scary bump.

Ethan Page capitalized and planted the 35-year-old star with Ego's Edge in the ring for a nearfall. Rick Saints ran into a clothesline and All Ego snapped the top rope into Ricky's neck. He then hit the Twisted Grin and won the match, becoming the new NXT Champion.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
