Ethan Page crowned new champion after injuring 35-year-old WWE star

Ethan Page challenged Ricky Saints for the North American Championship on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The two stars had a very chaotic match.
Even before the bell could ring, the two men got into a brawl in the ring. Saints performed a few takedowns and All Ego hit his opponent with a few strikes in the corner. The Absolute One tried to perform a powerbomb but Page reversed it into a back body drop. Ethan Page sent the babyface into the steel steps and wanted to hit the latter with a chair, but a security guard stopped him.
Ava showed up at ringside and said she wanted a clear winner, so the referee allowed the two men to keep fighting. Ricky Saints sent the heel into the announce table before getting dropped on top of a chair that was on the floor, injuring his neck. It was a scary bump.
Ethan Page capitalized and planted the 35-year-old star with Ego's Edge in the ring for a nearfall. Rick Saints ran into a clothesline and All Ego snapped the top rope into Ricky's neck. He then hit the Twisted Grin and won the match, becoming the new NXT Champion.