Heartbreaking backstage reaction to R-Truth's shocking WWE release - Reports

R-Truth's lengthy run with WWE is over. The veteran announced in his latest X/Twitter post that he's been released from the company, and the backstage reaction to the same has been reportedly that of shock and disbelief.

Truth's WWE run kicked off way back in 2008. He did incredibly well for himself during the stint and was mostly used as a comedy character. The veteran helped popularize the 24/7 title and segments involving him and the title belt garnered a massive amount of views back in 2019.

As per a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there's shock and disbelief among people backstage following R-Truth's announcement. Check out the post below:

"A lot of shock and disbelief within the WWE roster over R Truth not being brought back."

R-Truth is a two-time WWE United States Champion and a two-time Hardcore Champion as well. He won the 24/7 title a whopping 54 times. On the May 30, 2025 episode of SmackDown, Truth lost a singles match to JC Mateo, his final outing in the company.

The veteran is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer and fans is beyond shocked over his sudden exit from the Stamford-based promotion. His fans would love to see him make a return to the company under the Triple H regime in some capacity, somewhere down the line.

