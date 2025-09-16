Current AEW star takes a subtle shot at CM Punk ahead of All Out

CM Punk shares a rich history with All Elite Wrestling and its next big pay-per-view, All Out, which often leads fans to look back on his AEW run around this time of year. However, a current All Elite star recently brought up Punk as well, though this time it was to take a subtle jab at him.

Trent Beretta took a shot at The Second City Saint by referencing the infamous "real glass" line of Jack Perry from All In 2023. At the first-ever AEW Wembley show, The Scapegoat called out CM Punk before his car glass window spot during his match against HOOK. This frustrated The Straight Edge Superstar, which led to a brawl backstage between the two at the show.

It paved the way for Punk's exit from AEW. Recently, Trent Beretta shared the highlights of his tag team, Best Friends' iconic Parking Lot Brawl against Ortiz and Santana from 2020. However, in the caption, Beretta emphasized that they used real glass for all spots. It is now being considered as a shot at The Best in the World's infamous brawl with Jack Perry.

"We used real glass but the actual car part of the cars were all fake," wrote Beretta.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Trent Beretta's Instagram story [Image via Beretta's Instagram]

CM Punk seemingly gave a nod to Trent Beretta's shot at him

CM Punk is fast at responding to his opposition. He is known for his epic sarcasm and jabs that he puts during his promos and in his social media activity. And it seems like The Best in the World has responded to Trent Beretta's shot at him.

In his Instagram story, The Straight Edge Superstar posted a comic book panel of Doctor Doom. In that panel, Doom is questioning if anyone mentioned his name. It could be a subtle yet powerful nod to Beretta's recent jab.

Check out Punk's Instagram story below:

CM Punk's Instagram story [Image via Punk's Instagram]

That said, it will be interesting to see if the AEW star would react to Punk's response or not. Nonetheless, The Best in the World, and also his wife, AJ Lee, have much more important things to focus on in the form of their Wrestlepalooza opponents, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

