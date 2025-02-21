  • home icon
  • Current AEW star weighs in on Cody Rhodes' WWE success: 'He is the definition of doing "The Work"!'

By Sujay
Modified Feb 21, 2025 03:13 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the WWE Champion. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Cody Rhodes has been hailed by a current AEW star and called the quarterback of WWE. This will undoubtedly please the American Nightmare and spur him to do even better.

Cody has had a profound impact through his performances and is now the flag bearer of the company. Ever since his return to WWE in 2022, he has worked more hard than any star on the roster, and that is there for all to see. Now, his brother and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes has weighed in on Cody’s success

The Natural said he was super proud of Cody's achievements so far. Taking to X/Twitter, he wrote:

“THE quarterback!! He has killed it in every facet of the biz. Super proud of my brother. He is the definition of doing "The Work"!!”
Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a huge blow, says Bully Ray

Cody Rhodes has easily been the best wrestler ever since he moved from AEW to WWE. He has consistently dropped great performances while his former company has faltered in the ratings game.

Bully Ray has now said that Cody leaving AEW was a massive blow for Tony Khan. He was speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio when he said:

"Cody leaving AEW was a major, major blow to that company. Cody leaving AEW is what started the downward trend. Go back and look at any number, any metric, any talk on social media. Cody is the first crack in the wall."

Whatever has been entailed after Cody’s move to WWE has been there for all to see, and no one can argue against Bully Ray's point. Tony Khan would no doubt have loved to have Cody Rhodes with him in AEW, but that is not possible right now.

Edited by Angana Roy
