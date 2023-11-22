Current AEW star wrestled Bray Wyatt's father 29 years ago

In a surprising revelation, a current AEW star has revealed that he wrestled against Bray Wyatt's father, Irwin R. Shyster, aka Mike Rotunda, nearly 29 years ago. The star in question is none other than Matt Hardy.

Hardy, who has had a remarkable professional wrestling career spanning three decades, has performed in various promotions. During his last run in WWE, Matt Hardy was involved in a storyline with the late superstar Bray Wyatt.

The two wrestlers faced off in a unique match held at the Hardy compound, which eventually led to them forming a team and winning the RAW tag team championship.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy shared this nostalgic memory, stating that he had wrestled against Wyatt's father early in his career. He even posted a video of his match against Rotunda.

"29 years ago today, says the 'net.. I wrestled Bray Wyatt’s father, Irwin R. Shyster (IRS), as I was trying to make a name for myself in the business," Hardy tweeted.

Tragically, Wyatt passed away in late August due to serious health issues. His last match took place earlier this year in January, where he faced against LA Knight at Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

During an WWE live event few weeks ago in Germany, the fans came together to pay a touching tribute to the late Wyatt alongside Seth Rollins.

The fans cheered loudly for Seth Rollins, then, they took out their phones to symbolize fireflies, which were a signature part of Wyatt's character.

WWE also shared the footage of the fans who were paying their tribute to Wyatt on their official Instagram page.

