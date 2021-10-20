Current AEW Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M gets a shot at another prestigious Championship

Current AEW Tag Team Champion, Penta El Zero M has taken the world by storm with his electrifying performances. And now, he has a chance to add yet another title to his kitty in the form of the IOCW Championship.

Penta El Zero M from AEW will go up against the Champion, Cinta de Oro, formerly Sin Cara during his WWE stint, and Bandido, one of the fastest-rising Mexican stars. The winner of this clash will walk away with the prestigious IOCW Championship. The match takes place at 5:30 PM local time at Centro de Espectáculos, Espacio Metepec, Mexico.

What has AEW Superstar Penta El Zero M been up to lately?

At AEW All Out, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix defeated The Young Bucks in what has been dubbed the greatest cage match of all time by many critics. They went on to lose the AAA Tag Team Championships to FTR on Dynamite, who came dressed as Las Super Ranas.

Cinta de Oro became the IOCW Champion with Alberto El Patron's help, defeating Rayo in what was a memorable contest. This match may just be his toughest challenge yet.

