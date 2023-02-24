Current champion in AEW seemingly airs frustrations in now deleted tweet

It appears that a reigning champion in AEW is unhappy with her current booking, as implied by a now-deleted tweet from her.

The star in question, Jade Cargill, is currently on an impressive 53-0 winning streak. Her dominating physique and in-ring talent have rapidly enabled her to climb the All Elite ladder over the last year.

While she is relatively inexperienced compared to her peers, her skills have garnered her a sizeable fanbase so far.

Despite her winning streak, there have been some complaints about her booking in the promotion due to the credibility of the opponents she faces. Cargill herself appeared to agree with the criticism, as she took to Twitter to post a message.

"They are fumbling the bag... heavy," Jade Cargill tweeted.

Jade Cargill has now deleted the tweet.

Jade Cargill previously talked about her future in AEW

The TBS Champion has yet to face some of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based Promotion, which is apparently not her liking.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Cargill spoke about how she was ready to face stars like Saraya and Jamie Hayter. She also stated how she ultimately wanted to pursue the top prize.

"I'm just going to give these ladies some time before I want to go for the big belt. That’s something that I want to accomplish. I want to go for the main belt, I know that's for sure... I believe it's time for me to start having storylines with a Britt Baker, or Jamie Hayter, or a Saraya, or Toni Storm and working those storylines. I know I can do it. I have the charisma to do it. If you stand me next to any of these ladies, the work, the look and the aura of who I am speaks for itself," said Cargill. [H/T: Cultaholic]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jade Cargill in AEW.

