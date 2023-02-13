Jade Cargill feels "it's time" to feud with 2-time WWE Divas Champion; has eyes for the world title in AEW

Jade Cargill is one of the most dominating women on the AEW roster, and despite being undefeated, she's never faced the top brass of the division. In a recent interview, Cargill commented on the fact and named the top stars she wants to feud with next.

Ever since her debut, Jade Cargill has been touted to have something that the rest of the women's roster simply doesn't have. With her looks and charisma, the star became the first TBS Champion and is still undefeated, yet Jade doesn't plan to stop there.

During her interview with ComicBook.com, the TBS Champion made her intentions for the AEW Women's Championship clear.

"I'm just going to give these ladies some time before I want to go for the big belt. That’s something that I want to accomplish. I want to go for the main belt, I know that's for sure,” Cargill said.

𝙰𝚢𝚘'𝚜 𝚆𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙲𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚜💾 @ayowrestleclips Jade Cargill becomes the inaugural TBS Champion



Jade Cargill vs Ruby Soho

@ AEW Dynamite 1.5.22 Jade Cargill becomes the inaugural TBS ChampionJade Cargill vs Ruby [email protected] AEW Dynamite 1.5.22 https://t.co/Le08DFnRc8

The star then continued, naming some of the top female talents that she believes she can go toe-to-toe with.

"I believe it's time for me to start having storylines with a Britt Baker, or Jamie Hayter, or a Saraya, or Toni Storm and working those storylines. I know I can do it. I have the charisma to do it. If you stand me next to any of these ladies, the work, the look and the aura of who I am speaks for itself." (H/T Cultaholic)

It remains to be seen if Jade Cargill will be able to transition into the main event properly, but many fans believe that the star has the potential to be the face of the Women's Division.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Konnan doesn't believe that Jade Cargill's current booking is working in her favor

Despite her many fans, Jade Cargill still has quite a number of detractors. The TBS Champion's little experience has often been at the forefront of her criticism, but now it seems like Tony Khan's handling of her run is becoming a concern.

Almighty Von @_WE_AINT_SHIT Jade Cargill… that’s it… that’s all… a great woman Jade Cargill… that’s it… that’s all… a great woman https://t.co/3N4LE7Acom

Speaking on an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan seemed to echo Jade's interest in having better feuds, as he named this reason for why he feels she's becoming stale.

“She needs to be in like a feud. She’s just running over everybody, she should have beaten this girl quicker. She needs to be in a feud, you know what I’m saying? She’s become redundant.” [20:43 onward]

Jade Cargill is currently still undefeated, and at 50-0, she's already mowed through most of the roster. Naturally, feuds with Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, or even Saraya could be the only way to make her grow more as a competitor.

Poll : 0 votes