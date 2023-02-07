50 matches later, Jade Cargill's booking is still not strong, feels wrestling veteran

Jade Cargill is currently undefeated in the promotion and has mowed through most of the women's roster at this point. However, a wrestling veteran believes this has made her stale, as he detailed during a recent podcast.

Jade Cargill's run to the TBS Championship was initially met with a ton of anticipation online, as AEW fans were impressed by her sheer domination. Even after capturing the belt, Cargill still wowed fans and her peers alike. Now, after 50 matches, WCW veteran Konnan believes something is missing.

Speaking on the recent Keepin' It 100, Konnan questioned why Jade Cargill has not been in a meaningful feud for months.

“She needs to be in like a feud. She’s just running over everybody, she should have beaten this girl quicker. She needs to be in a feud, you know what I’m saying? She’s become redundant.” [20:43 onward]

While Cargill continues to mow through AEW's Women's Roster, she's jokingly received yet another challenge from The Acalaimed's Max Caster, who vowed to dethrone her as the TBS Champion.

Similar to Jade Cargill, Konnan also raised some concerns with AEW's handling of Brian Cage

AEW has one of the largest pro wrestling rosters and is filled with some of the biggest names in the industry. Despite this, the promotion faces a lot of criticism for mishandling the runs of some of the biggest fan-favorite stars, like Brian Cage.

Earlier during the same podcast, Konnan also criticized Brian Cage's booking after losing over and over again on television.

“Yeah, let’s give the guy something because everybody likes him and we’re not doing anything with him. But yet he always goes on the show and he loses. That’s all he ever does is lose. Good match. Loses. You’re diluting the guy, bro.” [14:09 onward]

Rumors of Brian Cage's AEW contract reaching its end soon have also fueled speculation that he might very well find greener pastures in WWE. Could Jade Cargill take a similar route if her booking doesn't improve?

