"You are diluting the guy" - Konnan says AEW has buried former world champion with recent losses

AEW has been praised for having some of the most talented wrestlers in the industry, yet many have voiced their opinions that Tony Khan has fumbled many stars. Konnan recently criticized Khan's handling of a former world champion who has seemingly been buried.

Despite starting strong, Tony Khan has unfortunately found himself in a difficult position where fans are no longer largely happy with the product. While the arenas remain packed, the total viewership ratings continue to fall, even with a roster stacked with talent.

During the latest Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke on Brian Cage's recent match against Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Dynamite and questioned why he always loses.

“Yeah, let’s give the guy something because everybody likes him and we’re not doing anything with him. But yet he always goes on the show and he loses. That’s all he ever does is lose. Good match. Loses. You’re diluting the guy, bro.” [14:09 onward]

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral Brian Cage has been on a heater lately! Such a great big man! So fun to watch! Brian Cage has been on a heater lately! Such a great big man! So fun to watch! https://t.co/7NEu1PdeJN

Brian Cage's rumored AEW contract ending has notably stirred up some buzz online, with many wondering if The Machine will find himself in WWE soon. But, Chris Jericho recently stated that he personally hopes to see the star re-sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Disco Inferno also commented on the AEW bout and slammed the promotion for repeating the same kind of match

While Brian Cage might finally be back on television after spending the majority of 2022 off-screen despite fans rallying behind him, unfortunately, it seems like his return hasn't been well-received due to his booking this time.

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift Max Caster cuts promo on Brian Cage and says Cage is going to expire just like his contract! #AEW Max Caster cuts promo on Brian Cage and says Cage is going to expire just like his contract! #AEW https://t.co/3EsrtCvZZE

During the same podcast episode, Disco Inferno stated that he didn't believe that Cage and Takeshita put on a good match, and proposed what they should've done instead.

“These guys should be super physical with each other and they were thigh-slapping and no-selling. All these matches look the same. Everybody does the Japanese form spot, everybody is slapping their thighs. The numbers are underwhelming on this show and I think the work collectively has a lot to do with it. Everybody’s doing the same spot on every match.” [14:21 onward]

With Brian Cage's contract ending soon, the star might just take all he's learned over the past few months and apply it in WWE. Could Cage become a massive name in WWE, or should he instead stay with AEW?

