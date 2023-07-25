Current champion does NOT have the same backstage authority as The Undertaker, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran addressed the comparison between The Undertaker in WWE and Orange Cassidy in AEW while comparing their impact on backstage authority.

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the most respected icons in the history of professional wrestling. Apart from being one of the greatest at his craft, The Phenom also played a huge role in maintaining proper decorum within the WWE locker room backstage.

Many of his fellow wrestlers have revealed how Taker used to have an impact and authority backstage to handle issues. Recently, some comparisons were made between Undertaker in WWE and Orange Cassidy in AEW.

Addressing the comparisons, former WWE writer, Vince Russo took a dig at Cassidy while commenting on his backstage authority in AEW to that of Undertaker's in WWE while speaking exclusively on The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I mean what are we talking about here? If you were out of line in the WWE locker room, you were dealing with Taker. If you are out of line (in AEW), you're dealing with Orange Cassidy and he is gonna do what?"

What led to the odd comparison between The Undertaker and Orange Cassidy?

Well, it has to be one of the funniest comparisons ever, as The Undertaker is a well-established Hall of Famer, whereas Orange Cassidy is still striving to be a big name in the wrestling business. However, the comparison was a result of a misinterpretation of a comment by Matt Hardy.

Hardy stated the following while talking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker," Hardy said. "[Taker] was like Vince's go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There's a crazy similarity there." [H/T WrestlingINC]

If you consider the statement, Matt was actually talking about how Taker's and Cassidy's relationships with their boss are similar, and fans seemingly misinterpreted it and criticized Matt.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here